Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

GCO opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,300.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $318,595. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 294.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

