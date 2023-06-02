General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.29

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.29 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.99 ($1.30), with a volume of 1016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

