General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.29

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.29 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.99 ($1.30), with a volume of 1016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

