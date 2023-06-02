Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 1.4%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.01 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.43). Approximately 107,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 281,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

Geiger Counter Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.64. The company has a market cap of £53.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

