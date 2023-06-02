GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 140,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 136,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get GCM Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at GCM Resources

In other news, insider Keith Fulton bought 317,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,523.80 ($11,769.40). Company insiders own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.