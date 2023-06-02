Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. 1,217,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

