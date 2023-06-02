Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,155,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.77. 2,532,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $343.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

