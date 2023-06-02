Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 170,096 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $133,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,972,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,539. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

