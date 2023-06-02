G999 (G999) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,398.65

G999 (G999) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,398.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.