G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Trading Up 3%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 840,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,005,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at G Medical Innovations

In other G Medical Innovations news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of G Medical Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter valued at $1,228,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

