G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 5.9%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 168,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 581,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

