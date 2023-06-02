Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

