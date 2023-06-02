Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,488 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,488 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Integer worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

