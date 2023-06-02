Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $325.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.42 and its 200 day moving average is $320.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

