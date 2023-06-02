Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,076 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average is $219.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

