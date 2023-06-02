Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

