Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.4 %

Amdocs Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.53 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

