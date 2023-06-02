Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

UNP opened at $195.68 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

