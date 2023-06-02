Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAND. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

