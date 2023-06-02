Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,470 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

