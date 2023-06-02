Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,204 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

