FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,816 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 4.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,072 shares of company stock worth $176,324. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 685,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

