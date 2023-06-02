Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Frax has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $3.69 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

