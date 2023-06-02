Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.17% of Forward Air worth $144,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.96. 15,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,868. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Forward Air’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.