Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 287,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

