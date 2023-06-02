Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 730 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,582,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bruker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Bruker by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 183,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Stock Down 0.2 %

BRKR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $70.78. 112,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,067. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

