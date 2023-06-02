Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $239,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,818,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,493,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.78.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

