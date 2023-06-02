Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $239,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,125,000. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.09. 6,818,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,493,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.