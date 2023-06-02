Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.03. 1,154,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,335. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

