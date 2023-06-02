Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 135 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

WAT stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,160. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.60 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

