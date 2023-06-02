Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Down 0.3%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.49 and last traded at $63.15. 128,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 186,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares worth $10,873,164. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

