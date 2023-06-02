Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Buys 4,565 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,910.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FORA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 2,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,431. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forian by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

