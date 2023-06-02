Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 880,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,175. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

