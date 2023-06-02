Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 927,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,720. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.