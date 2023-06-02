Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,593,000 after purchasing an additional 730,294 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

