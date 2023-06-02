Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after buying an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 299,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

