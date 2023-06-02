Ford Financial Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,553. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

