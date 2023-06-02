Ford Financial Group LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after acquiring an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,351,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,227. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

