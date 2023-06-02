Ford Financial Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $157.72. 220,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,426. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

