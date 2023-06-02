Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RWL stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.