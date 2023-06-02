Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.56 million. Five Below also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.