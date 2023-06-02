Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Five Below updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.31-5.71 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

