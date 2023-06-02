Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) vs. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Head to Head Contrast

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47% eBay 6.51% 35.65% 9.24%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 4 12 0 2.65 eBay 2 13 6 0 2.19

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fiserv and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $132.16, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. eBay has a consensus price target of $49.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than eBay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.03 $2.53 billion $3.79 30.05 eBay $9.80 billion 2.42 -$1.27 billion $1.20 36.99

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than eBay. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats eBay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc. is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere. The company was founded by Pierre Morad Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.