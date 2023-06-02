First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.49 and last traded at $103.21. Approximately 45,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 63,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $548,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

