First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

FM traded up C$1.08 on Friday, reaching C$29.94. 2,170,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,656. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$39.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.20. The company has a market cap of C$20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

