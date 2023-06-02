Financial Survey: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% TH International N/A -212.79% -10.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sweetgreen and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $492.58 million 2.15 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -6.21 TH International $1.01 billion 0.12 -$110.36 million N/A N/A

TH International has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats TH International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

