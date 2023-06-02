Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $184.04 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $184.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00018211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,963,017,146 coins and its circulating supply is 427,532,127 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

