Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

