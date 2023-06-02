Factorial Partners LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 560,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.
Anywhere Real Estate Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
