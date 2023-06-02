Factorial Partners LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 560,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOUS. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

