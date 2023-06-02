Factorial Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes makes up approximately 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE TPH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 480,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

